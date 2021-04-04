MyWish (WISH) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.77 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $1,552.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00697983 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027923 BTC.

MyWish Profile

WISH is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

