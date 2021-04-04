Naka Bodhi Token Trading Up 23.5% This Week (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $40,536.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00075789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00306388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00093361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.07 or 0.00756094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028302 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018102 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

