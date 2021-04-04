NANJCOIN (NANJ) Market Cap Hits $2.03 Million

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 397.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One NANJCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NANJCOIN has traded up 514.9% against the US dollar. NANJCOIN has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $608.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.72 or 0.00690989 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00070702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027673 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN is a token. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

