Nano Price Reaches $5.26 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $5.26 or 0.00008992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $700.60 million and $41.98 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,471.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,072.13 or 0.03543853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.02 or 0.00345511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.23 or 0.00958136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.00450997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.52 or 0.00387412 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.00322161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024461 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

