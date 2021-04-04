Nasdacoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,831.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $238,665.25 and approximately $5,831.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,047,143 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

