Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Nasdaq worth $79,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.33 and a 1 year high of $151.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.66.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

