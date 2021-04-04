National Pension Service Acquires Shares of 74,827 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,404,000. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Monolithic Power Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at $56,941,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $1,570,377.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,542 shares in the company, valued at $118,386,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,372 shares of company stock worth $122,565,929 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $367.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

