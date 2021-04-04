National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Cardinal Health worth $27,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,838,000 after buying an additional 228,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,382,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,066,000 after buying an additional 177,823 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $60.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

