National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,806 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Akamai Technologies worth $28,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after acquiring an additional 141,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $293,551,000 after buying an additional 56,246 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after buying an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

