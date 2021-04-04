National Pension Service Buys 21,324 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of TransUnion worth $29,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 111,273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

NYSE:TRU opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,803 shares of company stock worth $4,249,166. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

