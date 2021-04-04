National Pension Service Buys 3,365 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of SS&C Technologies worth $28,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 821.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 758,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after buying an additional 564,698 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,910,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after buying an additional 408,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,866,000 after buying an additional 350,918 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

