National Pension Service Buys 52,698 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of KeyCorp worth $27,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 49.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 417,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,236,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86,307 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

KEY stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

