National Pension Service Cuts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $26,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.95.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $333.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $353.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

