National Pension Service Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,634 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Synchrony Financial worth $28,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.