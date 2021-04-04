National Pension Service Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,671 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Kellogg worth $27,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after buying an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $20,971,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.34 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

