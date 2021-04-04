National Pension Service Has $25.69 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of CarMax worth $25,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.55. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.79.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

