National Pension Service Has $26.80 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Domino’s Pizza worth $26,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $373.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.95 and its 200 day moving average is $383.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

