National Pension Service Has $27.39 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Catalent worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,787 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Catalent by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,236,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,203,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,639 shares of company stock worth $8,420,018. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $106.54 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

