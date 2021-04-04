National Pension Service Has $28.76 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Northern Trust worth $28,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $107.96.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

