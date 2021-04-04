National Pension Service Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

National Pension Service grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of CDW worth $29,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,771,000 after buying an additional 340,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $169.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $169.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

