National Pension Service Purchases 39,219 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

National Pension Service increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Realty Income worth $30,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Realty Income by 164.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 302,606 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.09. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

