National Pension Service Purchases 5,759 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $28,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 377.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 177,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 212,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 216,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $176.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $79.22 and a 52 week high of $179.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

