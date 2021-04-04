National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,423,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,269 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $28,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

