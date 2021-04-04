National Pension Service Reduces Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

National Pension Service reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of SVB Financial Group worth $30,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 486.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 105,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB opened at $483.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $136.63 and a 12 month high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.69.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

