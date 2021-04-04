National Pension Service Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,825 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Trimble worth $27,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Trimble by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after purchasing an additional 301,612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Trimble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after purchasing an additional 284,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trimble by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

