National Pension Service Sells 1,404 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Seagen worth $30,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $143.40 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total value of $5,061,631.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

