National Pension Service Sells 16,114 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,114 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Xylem worth $27,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,054 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,064,000 after purchasing an additional 245,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.46.

NYSE:XYL opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.