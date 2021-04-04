National Pension Service Sells 2,913 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,142 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $26,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $164.60 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

