National Pension Service Sells 6,401 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $28,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $149.14 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $105.51 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day moving average of $151.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

