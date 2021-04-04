National Pension Service Sells 7,957 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of United Rentals worth $29,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Rentals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in United Rentals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in United Rentals by 64.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.38.

Shares of URI stock opened at $331.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.69 and a 1 year high of $339.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

