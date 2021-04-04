National Pension Service Takes $30.01 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,014,000. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of MongoDB as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,946,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $290.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.71 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

