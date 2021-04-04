National Pension Service Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,458 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,536,000. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of HubSpot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $485.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.27 and its 200-day moving average is $387.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

