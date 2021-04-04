National Pension Service Trims Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Vulcan Materials worth $28,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $166.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average is $150.54. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

