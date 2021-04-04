Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 14.9% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Navcoin has a market cap of $58.85 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00019431 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 102% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,370,692 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

