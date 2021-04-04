Naviaddress (NAVI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,778.78

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00687461 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027591 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

NAVI is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

