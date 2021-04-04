Neblio (NEBL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.05 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $52.75 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00005210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00018572 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011217 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,704,172 coins and its circulating supply is 17,310,032 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.