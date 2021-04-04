Neo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $54.10 or 0.00092531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.82 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00075302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.00306534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.40 or 0.00763558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,122.18 or 0.99417009 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016450 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

