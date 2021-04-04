NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NEO opened at $48.53 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,617.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

