NestEGG Coin Price Tops $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $870,425.83 and approximately $2,577.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00037121 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004878 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

