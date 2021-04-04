Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $295,885.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00140892 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,767,221 coins and its circulating supply is 77,311,233 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

