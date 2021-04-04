NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 371.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the period. NetEase comprises approximately 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of NetEase worth $1,336,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $106.60 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

