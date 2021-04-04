Netrum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Netrum has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Netrum has a market capitalization of $40,185.14 and approximately $7.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000073 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000833 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

Netrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.