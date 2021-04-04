Neutrino Dollar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

