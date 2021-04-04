Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Achieves $222.76 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $222.76 million and $2.50 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00305680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.21 or 0.00763816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00090917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016557 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 221,404,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,403,569 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

