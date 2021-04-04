Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report $85.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.50 million. Nevro reported sales of $87.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $442.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $449.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $515.47 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $526.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

NVRO opened at $141.92 on Friday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $82.96 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nevro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Nevro by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

