New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,648,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.34% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $1,049,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after purchasing an additional 758,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 122.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EDU opened at $14.50 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.08.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

