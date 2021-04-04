New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of New York Community Bancorp worth $28,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

