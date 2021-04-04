Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Newmont posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $13.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,347. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

