Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Newmont posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $13.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

NYSE NEM opened at $61.81 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,347 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Newmont by 31.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

