NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 85 ($1.11).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NRR stock opened at GBX 98.80 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The company has a market capitalization of £302.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.94.

In other news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

